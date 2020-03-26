|
LATHAM, VERIE
Mrs. Verie Latham, a 72 resident of Bronson, Florida passed on March 17, 2020.
She is survived by her, husband Gary Latham, 2 children, Tony Lee (Mattie) and Chenita Lee; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The Graveside services for Mrs. Latham will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11am at New Hope Cemetery, County Rd 318 and County Rd 335, Williston, Florida. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020