Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Cemetery
County Rd 318 and County Rd 335
Williston, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VERIE LATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERIE LATHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERIE LATHAM Obituary
LATHAM, VERIE
Mrs. Verie Latham, a 72 resident of Bronson, Florida passed on March 17, 2020.
She is survived by her, husband Gary Latham, 2 children, Tony Lee (Mattie) and Chenita Lee; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The Graveside services for Mrs. Latham will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11am at New Hope Cemetery, County Rd 318 and County Rd 335, Williston, Florida. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to services.

Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -