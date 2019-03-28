|
BOSTON, SR.,
VERNON LEON
'YOYO'
Vernon Leon Boston, Sr., age 57, son of the late James Boston and Janie Morris, Owner of YOYO Lawn Service, was removed from this earthly scene on March 17, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 3:30PM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Walter Welch delivering Words of Comfort. The Burial will follow at the Rutledge Community Cemetery. Mr. Boston will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Daughter, Annette McCray, 307 SE 21st Street, Gainesville, at 2:30PM.
Left to cherish his memory are A Loving Companion - Mary Cason; children - Vernon Jr., Delmous, Veronica, Annette, James and Raneshia; 20 grandchildren; 3 great grands; sisters - Eva Mae Thomas, Annette Boston, Maebell Young and Rosemary Williams; brothers - Nathaniel Foye and Eddie Foye (siblings - Juanita Robinson, Ernestine Boston, Elizabeth Morris, Melinda Boston and Willie Morris Jr. preceded him in death); in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019