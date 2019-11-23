|
DAQUILA, VERONICA
EILEEN KIDNEY
Veronica Eileen Kidney Daquila, 90, passed away on November 14, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Mrs. Daquila was born in Staten Island, NY and lived in Gainesville for 60 years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, a babysitter for others prior to becoming and retiring as a para professional at Metcalfe Elementary in Gainesville. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Carl. She is survived by her children Bernard (Deb), Maura, Veronica, Kathleen (Ric) Carden; Grandchildren Pamela (Bill) Jobert, David (Scottie), Brittany, Julie (Keith) Collier, and Andy Carden; great grandchildren Natalee, Emma and Olivia Jobert, Claire and Reese Daquila, Ashton (Missy), Emily and Abi Collier and great-great grandchild Thea Collier. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Lawrence Peck as celebrant. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Remembrances may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Gainesville, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019