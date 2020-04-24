|
WILLIS, VICKEY K.
Vickey K. Willis, 67, wife of Steven J. Willis of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020, at the Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Florida.
Born November 28, 1952, in Lafayette, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Chester L. Broussard and of Anna Belle Broussard, 96, both of Lafayette.
Vickey attended Lafayette High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, along with her husband Steve. They graduated together in 1970. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of Louisiana in 1974 and later a second Bachelor's Degree in Teaching. In 1977 she earned a Master's Degree from U.L. in Early Modern European History. She also earned a 'Plus 30' Certificate from LSU in Baton Rouge. In 1994, she earned a Specialist Degree in Education Leadership from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. She taught for 20 years at Comeaux High School in Lafayette, and for 20 years at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, Florida. Her hobbies included wood working and photography. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining, especially at Mardi Gras.
She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Willis, her children Timothy Scott 'Scotty' Willis and Ann E. Willis, all of Dunnellon, Florida, her sister Paula M. Broussard and her mother Anna Belle Broussard, both of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Private Services will be celebrated on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Robert's Funeral Home of Dunnellon, Florida, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Interment will follow in Dunnellon Memorial Gardens, 10939 SW 210th Ave., Dunnellon, Florida 34431. A Memorial Service will follow later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: Dunnellon First United Methodist Church, 21501 W. Highway 40, Dunnellon, FL 34431, or to Michele-O-Gram, 21765 SW 106th Lane, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Condolences for the family may be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020