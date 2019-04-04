|
|
HAZY, JR., VICTOR
Victor Hazy, Jr., passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1953 to Helen and Victor Hazy, Sr. At age 3 he and his parents fled Budapest, Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution. He was raised in New York City and moved to Florida in 1972. He started his career in insurance with Metropolitan. For over 30 years he was an Insurance World agent and owned several agencies in North Florida and Central Florida. After 30 years he sold his agencies and became a United Health Care agent. He was a member of Mensa and BNI, which is a local networking club for 7 years which he truly enjoyed and made many friends. Victor and his wife Carol of 35 years reside in Gainesville and they enjoyed many trips together traveling the country.
Victor is survived by his wife, Carol Hazy; his brother, Robin Hazy and his wife Janet of Summit Point, WV, along with their children Lorie, Stephanie, Pamela and Amanda Hazy and their granddaughter Kaitlyn; his sister, Sylvia Hazy of Altamonte Springs, FL and her daughter Andrea Zabala; his brother-in-law, Joe Conway and his wife Joyce of Springfield, MA and their children, Carrie Boyle and husband Steve of Hollis, NH, Christopher Conway and wife Sherrie and their two children, Masyn and Max of East Long Meadow, MA.
A celebration of Victor's life will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main St. with Rev. Les Singleton officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pancan.org or the Humane Society of North Central Florida.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019