Victor Kendall

Gainesville - Victor M. Kendall, was born to the late Cleveland, Sr. and Ruth Starke Kendall, June 21, 1954. He was educated in the Alachua County School System. He is survived by 9 children, Demetra Dasher (Ron), Jasmine Kendall, Brooke Nelson, Joseph Sharpe (Vic preceeded him in death) Nick, Jamari, Aaliyah, Victor, May and Victoria Kendall and 9 grandchildren. Siblings Cleveland, Jr ( Barbara) and Sandra Kendall preceded him in death. A host of family and loving friends will miss him.

Victor graduated with honors from Eastside High School's first graduating Class of 1973. He was member of the Fighting Rams football team and a member of the Marching (Ram Jam) Band. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast

He was a radio personality " Sunshine " on the local Gainesville Beach Jazz station. He also worked as a para-professional at Duval Elementary. After 20 years Victor retired from RTS as a Bus Driver.



