SORINNE JR., VICTOR
Mr. Victor Sorinne Jr. of Archer, FL passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville with his daughter by his side. He was 81.
Born in Pittsburg, PA Victor came to Archer in 1967 from Miami, FL. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Archer. He was a member of the Archer Masonic Lodge #197 and was a volunteer fireman in archer and for 32 years he was employed by the University of Florida in the maintenance dept. and retired from there in 1999. His hobbies were hunting and fishing, but his top priority was his family.
Victor is predeceased by his wife Ethel and son Victor. He is survived by his daughter Debra (James) Folks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family request that love offerings or memorials be given to the E.T. York Hospice 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in Charge of arrangements
(352)528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019