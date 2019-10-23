Home

McLaughlin Twin Cities Funeral Home
1405 John Sims Parkway E
Niceville, FL 32578
850-678-7768
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Niceville Christian Church
225 Pine Ave.
Niceville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Niceville Christian Church
225 Pine Ave.
Niceville, FL
View Map
VICTORIA KAY WALKER


1953 - 2019
VICTORIA KAY WALKER Obituary
Victoria Kay Wagner Walker, 66, passed away October 18th, 2019 at Emory University Hospital.
Victoria was born in McIntosh, Florida, to John and Mary Wagner, on August 31, 1953. After graduating from Gainesville High School she went on to receive a degree in Christian education from Atlanta Christian College. She worked in pre-school education, was the owner of the Animal Ark, and retired from being the executive director of the Abilities Center, a day education program for adults with disabilities. Throughout her life she had unwavering faith in God and always sought to meet the needs of those around her.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Darrell; sisters, Patricia (George) Rodney and Debra (George) Frye; son, Joshua Walker; daughters, Katie (Christopher) Davy and Leah Walker; three grandchildren, Charlotte, Oliver, and Sawyer Davy; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Niceville Christian Church at 225 Pine Ave, Niceville, FL with a viewing at 10:00 am followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 am with Pastor Philip Kouns officiating. Burial will follow at Early Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, 1815 S Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30307.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mclaughlintwincities.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
