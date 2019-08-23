Home

Grace Presbyterian Church
3146 NW 13th St
Gainesville, FL 32609
Victoria Paige Hemphill


1995 - 2019
Victoria Paige Hemphill Obituary
HEMPHILL,
VICTORIA PAIGE
(February 8, 1995 -
August 5, 2019)
Gainesville, Florida - Victoria Paige Hemphill passed away peacefully at Shands Hospital on August 5, 2019. After battling heart problems for over a year. A Celebration Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3146 NW 13th Street @ 2pm. Victoria will be deeply missed by all. Survived by parents William (Bill) & Jennifer Hemphill, grandparents Paul and Gloria Bosma of Hawthorne, FL, Travis Hemphill of High Springs, FL, Granny Betty Bucci of Cleveland Tennessee. Her favorite Aunt Wendy Franse, Lauana Bates, Amy Adams, Uncle Jason and Gorge (Buddy) Hemphill. Preceded in death by her grandfather Jimmy Franse of Knoxville, TN.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
