Vida 'Vi' Deloris Culpepper, age 89, of Gainesville, Fl passed away on November 24, 2019, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center. Vida was born in Bell, FL to the late Avner and Lula (Wooley) Jones, on July 5, 1930. She went to high school in Bell, FL and graduated in 1948. Vi married J.C. Culpepper in 1948 and they remained married for 52 years. She worked as an IRS Agent for a number of years and she raised a military family the balance of the other years. She loved to read and do jigsaw puzzles. Vi was preceded in death by her parents, husband J.C. Culpepper in 2000, and her sister Lottie Mae Douglas. Vida is lovingly survived by her son, J.C. Culpepper, Jr, of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Julia E. Culpepper of Gainesville, grandson, Jay Matthew Culpepper, two great grand-children, Jayden and Alegra of Mexico City, Mexico, and brothers; Adron Jones of Lake City; Ovid Jones of MA. Funeral Services will be held privately for her family only. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Meadows Funeral Homes, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ET York Haven Hospice c/o 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606, Attention Development, or by email:
www.beyourhaven.org or
[email protected]
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
