Viola Elaine FloydEvinston - Floyd, Viola Elaine, 90, Retired Educator, passed away November 22, 2020. Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Floyd will be a private gathering. Reverend Harrington Smith will be conducting the words of comfort. To cherish her precious memories: children; Patricia Floyd-Hillard, Thomas J. Floyd, Jr. Grandson: Shaun Nichols, Geat Grandchildren: Jada Nichols, Sanna NicholsSiblings: Margret Benton, Ollie Johnson-Sellers, and Robert Johnson. Sister-in-laws: Vickie Haynes-Johnson and Bettie Turner. Caregiver: Tammy Carr.Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences." A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION."