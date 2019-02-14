|
GOODEN, VIOLA W.
Viola W. Gooden, our beloved Pastor, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend peacefully passed away on February 2, 2019 at Shand's Hospital, Gainesville, FL. She is survived by her three children's, Carolyn White, Brenda Murphy and Reuben Gooden; two siblings; Frank (Dorothy) Washington and Gladys Gripper; a host of grands, great grands and great-great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by her husband Clifford S. Gooden, Sr. and her son Clifford S. Gooden, Jr.
Homegoing services 'A Celebration of Life and Victory', organized by Washington Funeral Home, 3809 East University, Gainesville, FL 32641 - 352-372-3328 will be entrusted to Overseer/ Pastor Nathaniel Braswell of Key to Heaven Tabernacle, Brooklyn New York, and held at Upper Room Ministries, Gainesville, FL Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10AM.
Viewing will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Washington Funeral Home Chapel. The family has designated Friday from 6pm -7 pm as a time of Family and Friends viewing and at the church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 one hour prior to service and with processional.
The family line-up for departure to the church will begin at 8:30 am at 1239 SE 17th Drive, Gainesville, FL.
Our beloved will be laid to rest at Forest Meadows Cemetery - East - 3700 SE Hawthorne, RD.
Repast will follow the committal at Upper Room Ministries.
Arrangements Entrusted
to the Care of:
Washington Funeral Home
3809 East University Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019