MARTIN, VIRGINIA ALICE
Virginia Alice Martin, 78, of Micanopy, Florida went to be with Jesus on March 16, 2020 at Baya Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake City, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Mrs. Martin was born January 28, 1942 in Islip, New York to Herbert and Alice Ketcham. She graduated from Gainesville High School. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She attended church at the First Baptist Church of Micanopy and the Orange Lake Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending church, visiting with friends, traveling and camping with family, drawing, painting, and playing with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a person who loved bird watching and enjoying nature.
Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Alice Ketcham and her husband Ronald E Martin Sr. She is survived by her sons Ronald E Martin, Jr. (Krista) of Alachua, FL and John Martin (Cindy) of Ocala, FL, her sister Carol Lewis (Jesse) of Gainesville, FL, her grandchildren Brian Martin, Danielle Martin, Jackson Martin, Kinlea Martin and many other extended family members.
Funeral services for Mrs. Martin will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Micanopy, with Rev. Victor Nickerson and Rev. Ted Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. The family will receive friends at the Church Thursday evening from 6 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers you can donate to Al'z Place, 1610 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 or .
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020