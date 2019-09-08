|
|
KILGO, VIRGINIA C.
and JOHN L.
Virginia C. Kilgo passed away in the early morning of August 27, 2019. She was born November 24, 1922 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
John L. Kilgo passed away on December 22, 2015. He was born April 20, 1920 in Decatur, Alabama.
John and Virginia were married May 5, 1943 and spent 72 years together.
John was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force. He served as a recon pilot in both World War II and the Korean War. After his two tours of duty, he worked for Hughes Supply and later served as the branch manager in Gainesville, Florida until he retired.
Virginia was a homemaker. She raised four active children and participated in all of their chosen activities. She also was an active member of the First Methodist Church of Gainesville. Additionally, she was an avid crafter and talented quilter.
After their retirement, John and Virginia moved to Yankeetown, Florida, on the Withlacoochee River, and later, to Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park, Florida.
They were preceded in death by their son, John Lee Kilgo, Jr. and Virginia also was preceded in death by their grandson, Jordan Christopher Priest.
The couple is survived by their daughters Judith Priest (Joseph) of Lake worth, Florida and Deborah Brophy (Joseph) of Fernandina Beach, Florida, their son Danny Kilgo of Gainesville, Florida, and their daughter-in-law, Patricia Kilgo of Tallahassee, Florida. They also are survived by eight grandchildren; John P. Kilgo, Nicole Newell, Damon Priest, Adam Brophy, Colin Brophy, Jessica Brophy, Hunter Kilgo and Hannah Kilgo and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Forest Meadows Memorial Central Cemetery in Gainesville, Florida, at which time their cremains, according to their wishes, will be buried together. Please visit their memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019