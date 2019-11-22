|
|
BEAUCHAMP,
VIRGINIA JORDAN
Virginia Jordan Beauchamp, 85, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and was reunited in heaven with her husband of 62 years, Jerry Beauchamp.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Jan Beauchamp (Tim Parker), Robert Beauchamp (Cathy), and Jeffrey Beauchamp (Kelly). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Genny, Kristi (Trey), Caitlyn, Zackery, Bailey, and Rieley along with her two great grandchildren, Noah and Branson.
Virginia was born to Emmitt and Susie Jordan on July 30, 1934 in White Springs, FL. She was the baby and the only girl; giving her quite the advantage in the family. She grew up on their family farm in White Springs which was still one of her favorite places to visit. While growing up, Virginia learned to play the piano and would play anytime she was asked at local churches and events. This continued throughout her adult life where she continued to play at church, home, and many times playing while on the many missions trips she attended including Honduras, Jamaica, and Montana.
Virginia and Jerry lived in Gainesville for 19 years where Virginia worked in the Alumni office at the University until becoming a mother in 1956. In 1972, they moved to Chiefland where she continued to be a devoted homemaker and mother. She was the church treasurer for First Baptist Church for many years and served in many ministries. She hosted many church and school events at her home throughout her children and grandchildren's lives; pool parties galore. She touched many children's lives on these trips and at the events at her home; making her Mom B or grandma to most who knew her.
Services for Virginia will be held at First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Saturday, November 22, 2019. Visitation will be at 2 and services at 3pm. Graveside will be at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Condolences and remembrances can be entered on line at www.knaufffuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guatemala Missions at Pine Grove Baptist Church, at 16655 NW CR 339 Trenton, Florida 32693.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019