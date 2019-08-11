|
CHEN, VIRGINIA MEI-KAM
Virginia Mei-kam Chen passed away peacefully July 31, 2019. Virginia wanted to say 'good-bye' and 'thank you' to this wonderful community that has been so loving, kind, compassionate, and supporting toward her.
Virginia was born in Hong Kong and came to the United States in 1962 to attend Luther College in Iowa. She transferred to Iowa State University and graduated with a BS degree. She then had 12 months of training at a medical technology school and was licensed to work in hospital, clinical and veterinary laboratories.
Virginia came to her beloved Gainesville in 1976 and began her career in watercolor painting. She felt Gainesville was her home. After taking lessons, attending workshops, and painting on location, she began showing her work in the early 80's. In 40 years, she rarely missed a local art show. At these shows, Virginia met many people from all walks of life, and they became her friends. She was a member of GFAA Gallery, Artisan's Guild Gallery, and a member of the Florida Watercolor Society. She has done paintings for Santa Fe College, University of Florida, and many others.
Her love of cooking Chinese dishes always got 'high praise' from her guests. She was not only an artist of painting but also of Asian cooking, but painting has been her true passion. No service is planned. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
