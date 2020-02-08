Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIVIAN BEACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIVIAN EDDY BEACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIVIAN EDDY BEACH Obituary
BEACH, VIVIAN EDDY
Vivian Eddy Beach, 67, of Newberry, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. Vivian was born May 9th, 1952 in Gainesville, FL to the late Virgil and Muriel Eddy. Vivian attended Gainesville High School (Class of 1970), then worked for several years at Alachua General Hospital, and later at Ramadan Hand Institute. For the last 21 years, she worked as a paraprofessional at Archer Elementary School and was devoted to the students and staff. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, karaoke, and spending time with her family, especially her beloved 'Ya-Yas.'
Vivian is survived by her husband, Val; children, Trey Whiddon (Danielle) of Newberry, FL, Corey Haire (Frank) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Micha Durrance (Clint) of Chiefland, FL; as well as grandchildren, Carl, Kensley, Foster, Tillman and Evie Claire. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Jerry Daily (Renee) of Jupiter, FL; sister, Carrie Meisel of Tamarac, FL; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Flack of Jacksonville, FL.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry, FL with Pastor Corey Cheramie officiating. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooker.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIVIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -