BEACH, VIVIAN EDDY
Vivian Eddy Beach, 67, of Newberry, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. Vivian was born May 9th, 1952 in Gainesville, FL to the late Virgil and Muriel Eddy. Vivian attended Gainesville High School (Class of 1970), then worked for several years at Alachua General Hospital, and later at Ramadan Hand Institute. For the last 21 years, she worked as a paraprofessional at Archer Elementary School and was devoted to the students and staff. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, karaoke, and spending time with her family, especially her beloved 'Ya-Yas.'
Vivian is survived by her husband, Val; children, Trey Whiddon (Danielle) of Newberry, FL, Corey Haire (Frank) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Micha Durrance (Clint) of Chiefland, FL; as well as grandchildren, Carl, Kensley, Foster, Tillman and Evie Claire. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Jerry Daily (Renee) of Jupiter, FL; sister, Carrie Meisel of Tamarac, FL; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Flack of Jacksonville, FL.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry, FL with Pastor Corey Cheramie officiating. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooker.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020