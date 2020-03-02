|
|
CHIARAMONTE, VIVIAN M.
Vivian M. Chiaramonte of Trenton, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Tri-County Nursing Home. She was 84 years old. Mrs. Chiaramonte was born on November 30, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Olympia "Lee" Giovanelli and had been a resident of Trenton for the past 30 years. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.
Chiaramonte is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Peter John Chiaramonte,Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Sal) Spinale, Rose Ann Chiaramonte and Donna Chiaramonte; her sons, Frank J. (Maria) Chiaramonte, Peter J.(Dawn) Chiaramonte, Jr. and Robert (Ashley Huf) Chiaramonte; her sisters, Josephine Amuso, Maryann (Joseph) Valentino and Patricia (Robert) Romano; her brother, Joseph (Joann) Giovanelli, Jr., 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Funeral Services for Mrs. Chiaramonte will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forward Church Ministries in Chiefland, FL with Pastor Dennis Webber officiat-ing. Interment to follow at Chiefland Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit
www.watsonfhtrenton.com
Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020