GEORGE, VIVIAN MULKEY

Mrs. Vivian Mulkey George, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 she passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. A retired Director at Bell's Nursery, Mrs. George was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by husband, Elijah George, Sr., sons Elijah George Jr. (Best Friend David), Micheal George Sr., (Ruthenia), daughter Winnie Howell, step sister Constantine Cox, Grandchildren, Casey George, Lateasha McMillan, Desmond Jefferson, Letreze Little, Shirley George, Timothy George (Emily), Hannah Boyking, Michael George Jr. (Ruthenia). A host of great grands, family and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Washington Funeral Home Chapel 3809 East University Ave from 2-7 PM. Graveside Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 11 - hour of service 11 AM at Patterson Cemetery, Arredondo. Family and friend asked to meet at graveside at 10:30 AM.

