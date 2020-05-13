VIVIAN MULKEY GEORGE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE, VIVIAN MULKEY
Mrs. Vivian Mulkey George, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 she passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. A retired Director at Bell's Nursery, Mrs. George was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by husband, Elijah George, Sr., sons Elijah George Jr. (Best Friend David), Micheal George Sr., (Ruthenia), daughter Winnie Howell, step sister Constantine Cox, Grandchildren, Casey George, Lateasha McMillan, Desmond Jefferson, Letreze Little, Shirley George, Timothy George (Emily), Hannah Boyking, Michael George Jr. (Ruthenia). A host of great grands, family and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Washington Funeral Home Chapel 3809 East University Ave from 2-7 PM. Graveside Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 11 - hour of service 11 AM at Patterson Cemetery, Arredondo. Family and friend asked to meet at graveside at 10:30 AM.
Washington Funeral Home
3809 East University Ave
Gainesville, Fl 32641
352-372-3328
'Loving, Caring and
Compassionate'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Washington Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Service
10:30 AM
Patterson Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Graveside service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Patterson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved