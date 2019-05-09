|
BUZAN, VURLA M.
It is with the greatest sadness that Vurla M. Buzan, loving wife and mother, died on May 7, 2019, at age 84. Vurla was born in Linton, Indiana on March 17, 1935 and was the 6th of seven children of William and Teresa Goodman and the last one of her family to pass. She will be greatly missed and survived by her husband, J. Dale Buzan, daughter Peggy L. Stone, son Richard P. Buzan and grandchildren Austin Stone and Lauren Stone. Vurla moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1967 from Bloomington, Indiana with her husband and family. Vurla was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was a past member of: The First Methodist Church, Gainesville Women's Club and Amorellos Garden Club. She loved flower gardening, walking on the beach, playing bridge, meeting with the Crafts Group and communicating with her host of nieces and nephews, but her first love was her family. For many years she and her husband spent summers in McLean, Virginia and winters in Gainesville. Vurla's many accomplishments and academic records could fill a book but will be omitted from her obits, at her request.
Her service will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NW 23rd Avenue on Friday, May 10, 2019 with meet and greet at 10:15 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, 4200 NW 90 Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019