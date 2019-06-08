|
PHIPPS, WALES
'DON' HUDON
Don Phipps, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019, surrounded by his wife, Celia and family friends. A native Floridian, born in Jacksonville in 1942, grew up in Plant City and graduated from Plant City High School. After receiving a BS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Florida, he worked for Boeing Launch Systems on the Saturn booster project in New Orleans and General Electric Aircraft Engine Group in Cincinnati, OH. From there, our favorite Rocket Scientist returned to his Florida roots to become a double Gator and earned an MBA in Finance. He devoted his professional career providing financial and accounting services for physicians as a Certified Financial Planner. Don had many things near and dear to his heart including the Audubon Society, Florida State Museum, Sierra Club, Florida Gators, sunsets and astronomy at Anna Maria Island and Cape San Blas and his friends and family above all. He is survived by his wife, Celia of 49 years, daughter Meredith Nutter, son-in-law Rick and his favorite bird watching buddy, granddaughter Brooklyn. Also, his niece April Bloomer (Craig), nephew David Huntsman and great nephews Chance and McKay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lu Alice and Don, and sister Pat Huntsman (Roy). A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019