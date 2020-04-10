Home

WALTER BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, WALTER
Captain Walter Butler, of Flushing, Michigan, but A Native of Alachua, Fl, passed away on April 4, 2020.
We Salute you Captain Walter Willard Butler an extraordinary man who exemplified strength, integrity, and faith in all areas of life.
May you rest peacefully from the works of this world as you receive your ranking in heaven beautiful wife of 50 years, Ann Butler of Flushing, MI; three daughters; Sinita Butler-Lloyd (Aaron) of Mason, OH, Lakisha Butler of Flushing, MI. and Debra Waits of Flushing, MI, three sisters, June, Carol and Virginia all of Alachua, FL, three brothers Robert, Roosevelt and Alvin Butler, five grandchildren and four great grands. A Private Graveside Ceremony will be rendered on April 11, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua at 12:00 Noon. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Service, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
