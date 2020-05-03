GREEN III, DR. WALTER F.

Dr. Walter F. Green III, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in Harrisonburg, VA.

He was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, the son of Walter Franklin Green Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Tabb. He grew up in Harrisonburg, attending Harrisonburg High School. At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman where he remained until the end of WWII. He had great respect for the U.S. military and in the 1980s served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

He returned to his education after World War II, graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1950. He then graduated from the School of Pharmacy in Richmond and from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He returned to Harrisonburg and opened his medical practice in 1959.

Most importantly, he met the love of his life, Vera Starr Preston, in Harrisonburg at the age of 12 after throwing a ball, knocking her off of her bicycle. Walter's charm only improved with age, and the couple married on August 22, 1951 and went on to have five children, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Walter is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years; and his infant daughter Mary Edna.

He is survived by son, Walter Franklin IV and wife, Judy (Arielle Margaret, Walter Franklin V, Warren Henry and Alexa Maria) of Harrisonburg, VA; son Preston Tabb and wife, Hilary Green (Hadleigh Elizabeth and Ansley Starr) of Alachua, FL; daughter, Starr Wilson and husband, Gary Wilson (Christopher Wilson and wife, Katie (Kinsley, Noah), Collin Wilson and wife, Peggah (Sloane), and Julia Thomas and husband, Derek) of Harrisonburg, VA; and daughter, Elizabeth Green of Harrisonburg, VA.

Walter had a great love for animals (especially dogs) and a passion for the game of golf. He was affectionately referred to by several nicknames by his family, including 'Big Sur' and 'Paw Paw.' He was driven not only by his love for family but also his entire community, spending many years as a City Commissioner and later as Mayor of Harrisonburg. He continuously offered his time and medical expertise as the team doctor for Harrisonburg High School Athletics and members of the James Madison University athletic program. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be forever missed.

The family will hold a private Graveside Service at Woodbine Cemetery due to the complications of COVID-19. For those who wish, contributions may be made in Walter's memory to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and Rikki's Refuge Animal Protection Organization, 21410 Constitution Hwy, Rapidan, VA, 22733. For further information please contact Lindsey Funeral Homes (540)434-7318



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store