Walton B. Walker Jr.
WALKER, JR.,
WALTON B., 40
Walton B. Walker Jr. of Gainesville, FL, transitioned August 21, 2020. He was a Senior Residential Unit Specialist at Tacachale.
He attended Charity Family Church, Waldo, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Naguana Walker, son, Darius Walker, both of Gainesville, FL; father, Walton Walker Sr. of Hawthorne; sisters, Debra W. Sneed, Bay City, TX, Gillian Louissaint (Jolifills) of Hawthorne, FL and Jasmine Walker of Gainesville; a brother, Dexter Walker (Terril); and other family and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Walker will be Friday, August, 28, 2020, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNETRAL HOME 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 20020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Family will meet at Cemetery 10:30 a.m. Mask and Social Distancing Required.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
