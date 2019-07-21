|
|
JOHNSON BOYD,
WANDA MARIE
1938-2018
Wanda Marie Johnson Boyd, 80, of Micanopy and Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully at home in Taftville, CT on Sunday, December 9, 2018. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Willie Lee and Benjamin Augustus Johnson. She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughters, Michelle Dunlap, Rochelle Mosley, and Cynthia Spivey; a sister, Hattie Green; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A (2nd) Memorial Celebration of her life and burial of cremains will be held at 11AM. Sunday, July, 28, at Church of the Mediator Episcopal Church, 501 NE Cholokka Blvd., in Micanopy. The Visitation hour will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Mediator Cuba Fund in Micanopy or to the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center in Micanopy. A full obituary can be found on
www.lestergeefh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019