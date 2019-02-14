|
MITCHELL, III, WARDELL
Mr. Wardell Mitchell, III, passed away February 7th, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Mr. Mitchell was a graduate of Evans High School, Orlando, FL, class of 2002. He owned and operated a unique affordable Bounce House and Lawn Care Service.
He is survived by his mother; Sanda Cromwell, (Sherman Green), Decatur, GA, children; Cameron Mitchell, Wardell Mitchell, IV, Zemirah Mitchell, Amani Turner, all of Orlando, FL, Caniyah Mitchell, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Alaizee Cromwell, Ditravious King, Sandy Scott, all of Atlanta, GA, Odarious Mitchell, Jacksonville, FL, Justin Scott, Irvin Scott, Belinda Slappy, all of Gainesville, FL, Kindra Greene, Resara Bouie, Danayile Bue Khanon, Teito Shaw, all of Orlando, FL, Tonya Mitchell, Starke, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mitchell will be held, 3:00pm, Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Bishop Percy Days, officiating; burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Mitchell will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and at the Temple from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet the Temple at 2:30pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019