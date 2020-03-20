Home

Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
WARREN COX
WARREN THOMAS COX


1955 - 2020
WARREN THOMAS COX Obituary
COX, WARREN THOMAS
Mr. Warren Thomas Cox, a twenty year resident of Williston, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. He was 64. Born in Washington D.C., he was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston and his occupation was an electrician and carpenter in the construction industry. His hobbies were woodworking, upholstering and helping people, but his top priority was his family and friends. Warren is survived by his mother, Theresa Cox, his wife of thirty-seven years, Lydia Cox, brothers, Bernard Cox, Jr. (Linda) Paul Cox (Patty) and Michael Cox (Monica, sister, Sharon Hoff and niece, Linda Smith. Due to the Coronavirus, a Funeral Mass will be scheduled for a later date at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -