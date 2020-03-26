|
PETTUS, WAVANN
Mrs. Wavann Pettus, 64 of Archer, Florida passed away on March 24, 2020.
Mrs. Pettus is survived by one son, Al Gerone Pettus Jr. and a granddaughter, Khamari Cain.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 1pm at Shiloh Cemetery, 17515 SW 147th Ave., Archer, Florida. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave., Chiefland, Florida, (352) 493-1857
"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020