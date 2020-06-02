CLIFTON, JR., WAYLAND ROSS

Wayland Ross Clifton, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 after a long battle with respiratory disease. Wayland is survived by Eileen, his wife of 46 years, and three children, Colin, Victoria, and Ashley.

Born and raised in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Wayland played high school football and later attended Delta State University on a football scholarship, where he earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education. Wayland had a life-time love of college football and was a devoted fan of the Ole Miss football program, especially.

Wayland spent of much of his life in Gainesville, Florida, where he had a celebrated career in law enforcement. After serving as Chief Deputy of the Alachua County Sheriff's Department for six years, he became Chief of Police of Gainesville, a title he held from 1985 through 1996. During his tenure as Chief, he gained national attention for leading the Gainesville Police Department as it conducted the murder investigations of five local college students-a terrible time which came to be known as the 'Student Homicides,' and which eventually culminated in the arrest and execution of serial killer Danny Rolling. Wayland received accolades from city officials for his cool-headed management during the crisis, which almost paralyzed the city.

Wayland also gained wide recognition for his Convenience Store Anti-robbery program, which was developed by him and other G.P.D. staff. The program resulted in a dramatic decline in convenience store robberies and homicides, and it became a model for new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines from the U.S. Department of Labor.

But Wayland's most important innovation as Chief might have been his Community Oriented Policing (COPs) program, which improved the relationship between law enforcement and citizens in high-crime neighborhoods. For this and other achievements, he was honored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) by being named the inaugural recipient of the Webber Seavey Award in 1993.

Throughout his years in law enforcement, Wayland maintained a great friendship with Rosa B. Williams, a legendary political activist and pillar of Gainesville's African-American community. He will be missed by many Gainesville citizens as well as former and acting personnel of the G.P.D.

After his tenure as Chief of Police, Wayland served as Chief Probation Officer at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice from 1997 to 2010. He spent his last years as a retiree in Pass Christian, Mississippi, where he enjoyed close ties to family throughout the state. He always continued to support his beloved Ole Miss football team.



