|
|
YEMMA, WAYNE R.
Wayne R. Yemma, age 74, born in Somerville, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco and Vincentia Yemma, and is survived by his wife, Celia Yemma, a son Ty (Pynie) Gonzales, daughter Teresa Gonzales, brother Ron (Judy) Yemma, and two grandchildren, Alex and Brook Gonzales.
There will be no viewing and services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020