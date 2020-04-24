Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE YEMMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE R. YEMMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE R. YEMMA Obituary
YEMMA, WAYNE R.
Wayne R. Yemma, age 74, born in Somerville, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco and Vincentia Yemma, and is survived by his wife, Celia Yemma, a son Ty (Pynie) Gonzales, daughter Teresa Gonzales, brother Ron (Judy) Yemma, and two grandchildren, Alex and Brook Gonzales.
There will be no viewing and services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -