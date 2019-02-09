|
FINLEY, WELDON C.
Weldon C. Finley, High Springs, FL, passed away January 24th, 2019 at Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayo, FL. He was born June 25, 1925 in Calhoun Co., IL to Harry F. Finley and Alma Smith Nall.
He was a veteran who served in the US Navy during World War II.
He attended First Baptist Church, High Springs and was the owner of Finley Janitorial & Pool Supply.
He is survived by his wife Emily Finley, High Springs FL, daughters Linda (Doug) Roper, Vidalia Ga, Karen (Drew) Gilbert, Tallahassee, FL, Kay (Mitch) Thomas, High Springs, FL, and sons Kevin (Cynthia) Finley, Lake Butler, FL, David (Janis) Parker, Asheville, NC, Louis Parker and Robin Parker, both of High Springs, FL. He has 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Weldon 'Buddy' Finley II.
Graveside services will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019