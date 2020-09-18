PAGAN, WELTON R.

Welton R. Pagan, commonly called 'Baerie,' was born and raised in Jamaica. As a young adult, Baerie bravely left all he knew to move to England, where he earned an undergraduate degree, started his nursing career, and forged life-long friendships.

Baerie courageously moved to America in the 1970s. Despite experiencing intense racism and irrational hatred, Baerie persevered. He became an American citizen and continued practicing nursing for several decades. Baerie was a strong advocate of racial justice and he was a devout Christian. He enjoyed following global news events, riding his bike, watching cricket, and taking care of his bountiful orange tree. Baerie's family, friends, and faith helped him navigate the good and hard times.

After 77 years of life, he re-joined God in Heaven. Baerie's body was laid to rest in Gainesville, Florida.

He is survived by a sister, Elsa; and his daughters, Elizabeth and Sarah. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends in America, Jamaica, and England.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store