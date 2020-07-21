GOCEK,
WILHELMINA HARRIS
Wilhelmina Harris Gocek, 71, of High Springs, Florida, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Parklands Rehabilitation Facility, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mrs. Gocek was born in Fernandina Beach, Florida on February 11, 1949 to the late Elroy and Barbara Harris. She married Mr. Frank Lawrence Gocek, Sr., in 1965, to whom she was married for 38 years, until his death in 2003. She lived her adult life in Gainesville and Columbia County. Mrs. Gocek was a homemaker, an avid reader and loved Disney World. She was an active member in the Order of the Eastern Star; RT Shaffer Lodge; the Order of the Amaranth and was active with her husband in the Gainesville Shrine Club.
She is survived by one daughter, Wendy (Steve) Bedenbaugh; two sons, Larry (Lisa) Gocek, and Vincent (Lorraine) Gocek, all of Lake City; two sisters, Gayle Clark and Shannon (Gene) Dixon, both of Yulee. Nine grandchildren, Ryan, Dale and John Gocek, Samantha Moates, Ashley Gocek, Autumn Lynn Lynch, Kailie and Brett Summers and Allison Bedenbaugh; eight great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, with Pastor Dave Huntley, officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park East. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas funeralhome.com
