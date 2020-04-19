|
|
MARKHAM,
WILIAM ELLIS 'BILL'
December 30, 1929 -
April 12, 2020
Bill Markham passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home in Micanopy, Fl on April 12, 2020. He was 90 years old. Bill was the son of the late Broward and Mable Markham of Nocatee, Fl. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 - 1955, and then he moved to Gainesville, Fl where he met his wife Dorothy M. Bielmann. Bill and Dot were married for 62 years. After a long career with Bell South, he retired and moved to Bradenton, Fl with Dot for several years where they enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, eldest son Mark, grandson Brent and sister Edna Mercer.
He is survived by his sister Eudine McCleoud, three sons Gregg, Todd (Mary), Joseph (Mellissa), four grandsons Tyler, Jacob, Cameron, Delaney and one granddaughter Malia. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020