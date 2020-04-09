Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
21400 Se Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
WILL DAVIS HOLMES

WILL DAVIS HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, WILL DAVIS 72
Will D. Holmes of Hawthorne, FL (Gordon Chapel Community), retired heavy equipment operator, transitioned on April 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Charmeidia (Willie) O'Neal, Gainesville, FL, Olivia (Roosevelt Jr.) Adderly and James Wheeler Jr. of Clewiston, FL; stepmother, Pherry Baker, Hawthorne, FL; 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; siblings, Rose (James) Woods, Yvonne (Mack) Thomas, Christel Green, Walker (Jerome) Holmes Sr., Rudolph (Irene) Mann, Rev. Michael (Marilyn) Baker Sr., Carl Baker, Kent Baker, Raymond Baker, Richard (Emma) Holmes; sisters-in-law, Beverly Baker, Gail Baker; uncle, Willie Baker; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Holmes will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. Burial will be private at a later date. Please be mindful of COVID - 19 Restrictions and Safe Distancing Recommendations.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
