Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for WILL BUIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILL EDWARD BUIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILL EDWARD BUIE Obituary
BUIE, WILL EDWARD
1943-2019
Our Beloved Mr. Buie was a man of Victory. He passed away on March 18, 2019. Mr. Buie will be remembered by his children, Audrey Chambers, Anita Walton, Angelic Buie, Tiffany Norwood, Maurice Buie, Will Buie Jr. and Veronica Buie, one sister, Eddie Jean Williams, two brothers, Leon Buie and Ellie Buie. Wake Services will be Held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 310 SW 5th Street, Chiefland, FL 32326. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now