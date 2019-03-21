|
BUIE, WILL EDWARD
1943-2019
Our Beloved Mr. Buie was a man of Victory. He passed away on March 18, 2019. Mr. Buie will be remembered by his children, Audrey Chambers, Anita Walton, Angelic Buie, Tiffany Norwood, Maurice Buie, Will Buie Jr. and Veronica Buie, one sister, Eddie Jean Williams, two brothers, Leon Buie and Ellie Buie. Wake Services will be Held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 310 SW 5th Street, Chiefland, FL 32326. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
