ELDRIDGE, WILLIAM ALBERT
William Albert Eldridge, age 91, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1928 in Loudon County, Tennessee to the late Albert James Eldridge and Malissa Alexander Eldridge of Loudon, TN.
He grew up on the Eldridge Century Farm in Loudon, TN which was established in 1793.
Upon graduation from high school in 1946, he attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained a B.S. degree and M.S. degree in Agriculture.
He served in the U.S. Army from November 13, 1950 until November 12, 1952. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the University of Tennessee where he completed one year towards a doctorate degree in Agriculture.
He taught agriculture at Oliver Springs High School before being promoted to principal and was president of the Roane County Education Association from 1957 until 1959. He was listed in the 1963 edition of Who's Who in Education.
Mr. Eldridge was later employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers Home Bureau Administration for over 18 years.
He is survived by Ann Eldridge, wife of 54 years, his two sons, Albert Eldridge of Tampa, FL and Andrew Eldridge of St. Augustine, FL, his sister, Mary Sue House (Bill) of Loudon, TN and his brother, James Eldridge, of Jonesboro, TN.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019