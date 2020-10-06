1/1
William "Rick" Coutts II
1962 - 2020
William "Rick" Coutts, II
Trenton - Mr. William "Rick" Coutts, II, of Trenton, Florida, went to his heavenly home on October 3, 2020, he was 58. He was an only son of William R. Coutts, Jr. and Lois Marie Coutts. He was born at Petersburg, Virginia. He lived in Bronson, Florida for 15 years and came to Trenton 3 years ago. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers, a charter member of the Sons of AMVETS post #88. For 18 years he was employed at the University of Florida in the Veterinarian Medicine Department and he retired from there in 2017. Rick is survived by his two sisters, Deborah C. Robins and Donna Coutts (Robert) Clay. A niece, Jennifer L. (Don) Clifton, great nephews and nieces , Donny, Mason, Conner and Hailey Clifton, his Uncle George Coutts and Aunt Patricia Gravish. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 6, 2020
He is home. We all are headed that way.
May God bless his loved ones and family. In the name of Jesus.
Anthony
