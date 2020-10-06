William "Rick" Coutts, II

Trenton - Mr. William "Rick" Coutts, II, of Trenton, Florida, went to his heavenly home on October 3, 2020, he was 58. He was an only son of William R. Coutts, Jr. and Lois Marie Coutts. He was born at Petersburg, Virginia. He lived in Bronson, Florida for 15 years and came to Trenton 3 years ago. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers, a charter member of the Sons of AMVETS post #88. For 18 years he was employed at the University of Florida in the Veterinarian Medicine Department and he retired from there in 2017. Rick is survived by his two sisters, Deborah C. Robins and Donna Coutts (Robert) Clay. A niece, Jennifer L. (Don) Clifton, great nephews and nieces , Donny, Mason, Conner and Hailey Clifton, his Uncle George Coutts and Aunt Patricia Gravish. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston is in charge of arrangements.



