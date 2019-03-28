Home

William (Bill) Crossman

William (Bill) Crossman Obituary
CROSSMAN,
WILLIAM (BILL)
William (Bill) Crossman, 93, longtime High Springs resident departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in High Springs. He was retired from the telephone company after thirty five years. He enjoyed life on the farm and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Coletta Crossman, and his sister, Dorothy Freeman. Survivors include a son, Tom Crossman, High Springs; a daughter, Mary Sue Branch, Arabi, GA, a sister, Betty Jane (Bob) Talton, Beaufort, NC, a brother-in-law Robert L. Freeman, Newport News, VA; grandchildren Clint (Heather) Branch, Billy (Brandy) Crossman, Alex Crossman; great grandchildren Bryce and Bristol Crossman, and Anna Grace Branch.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, High Springs. Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
