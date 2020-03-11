|
|
FLETCHER, SR.,
WILLIAM D.
Mr. William D. Fletcher age 42, passed away March 3, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Fletcher was employed with Fletcher Air Conditioning as a Technician.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Ann Fletcher, Ruskin, FL, children, Marcia Marie Fletcher, Jake Tyler Fletcher, Nevaeh Marie Fletcher, Cierra Ann Fletcher, Destiny Ranee Fletcher, all of Lake Butler, FL, William David Fletcher, Jr., Jake Bryant Fletcher, both of Gainesville, FL, brother, Dennis L. Fletcher, Gainesville, FL, sisters, Tina Marie Blanton (Kevin), Kathy Douglas, Diana Waters, all of Lake Butler, FL, Sherry Lee Stephenson, Gainesville FL, and three grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Fletcher will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cedar Key Cemetery, 1051 Gulf Boulevard, Cedar Key, FL, 32625, Pastor Eric Benson, Officiant; burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Fletcher will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Thursday at Graveside, 12:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet 11:30am on Thursday at Graveside.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020