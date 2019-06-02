|
|
HIGGINBOTHAM, JR.
WILLIAM D. 'W.D.'
William D. W.D. Higginbotham, Jr., 77, husband, father, PawPaw and friend passed away peacefully April 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Born in New Orleans, December 13, 1941 to William Dillard Higginbotham and Hazel Fogleman Higginbotham, he graduated from Tulane University degree in accounting and later earned an economic development degree from the University of South Florida.
W.D. had a passion for public administration and management, moving to Florida in 1984 to serve as City Manager for the City of Gainesville. Throughout his years in Florida, he also served as city manager of Surfside, Melbourne Beach and Madeira Beach. W.D was also the Director of Economic Development for North Central Florida Regional Planning Council and President of the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce. Prior to Gainesville, he was assistant finance director for Redwood City in California and assistant city manager in Bakersfield, California. Serving in various roles throughout California and Florida, W.D. made lasting impacts and friendships everywhere he went.
W.D. was a lifetime member of International City/ County Management Association where in 2005 he served as Financial Adviser for ICMA and Department of Defense in Baghdad, Iraq. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice-President for the Mercer Group, an executive search firm for government jobs located in Daytona Beach Shores where he lived.
He leaves behind his loving wife Dona, sons William Higginbotham III (Donna) Scottsburg, Indiana, Brett Higginbotham (Sheri) of Ocala, Florida, daughters Elizabeth of Kenner, LA, Tara McGuire (David)Nashville, TN and Kacie Griffin (Adam) Manhattan Beach, CA, grandchildren Erik, Brittany, Sydney, Olivia, Maeve, Callum, and Emerson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
WD was predeceased by his parents, William and Hazel Higginbotham, sister Miriam Primeaux McConnell, brothers Daniel Primeaux, Ray Primeaux and Robert Primeaux and most recently Kenneth Higginbotham on April 5, 2019.
Funeral mass will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1130 am Queen of Peace Catholic church in Gainesville, Florida.
To encourage those interested in pursuing careers in City Management and Administration the family has suggested in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the WD Higginbotham Scholarship Fund, C/o Bank of America 3046 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores FL 32118. You are invited to share your memories with the family at
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 2 to June 3, 2019