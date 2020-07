Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON,

WILLIAM 'BILL' D.

William 'Bill' D. Wilson, 86, passed away on July 14, 2020. Bill was born on October 28, 1933 in Red Bay, AL to Annie Bee & Delbert Wilson.

Bill graduated from Red Bay High School in a class of '31 students. He was a proud graduate of Auburn University (WAR EAGLE!). He retired as a full Colonel from the U.S. Army. Bill had a successful 38-year career with Abbott Laboratories.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, of 60 years; son, Billy Wilson; daughter, Julie Rawlins (Gary); grandchildren, Bryce & Morgan Rawlins, sister Anna Mae Grissom, niece Lynn Tompkins and a nephew Ray Grissom.

Services will be private.



