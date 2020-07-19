WILSON,

WILLIAM 'BILL' D.

William 'Bill' D. Wilson, 86, passed away on July 14, 2020. Bill was born on October 28, 1933 in Red Bay, AL to Annie Bee & Delbert Wilson.

Bill graduated from Red Bay High School in a class of '31 students. He was a proud graduate of Auburn University (WAR EAGLE!). He retired as a full Colonel from the U.S. Army. Bill had a successful 38-year career with Abbott Laboratories.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, of 60 years; son, Billy Wilson; daughter, Julie Rawlins (Gary); grandchildren, Bryce & Morgan Rawlins, sister Anna Mae Grissom, niece Lynn Tompkins and a nephew Ray Grissom.

Services will be private.



