HOLT, SR.,WILLIAM DONALDWilliam Donald Holt, Sr. passed away from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He was born in Williston, FL to William and Marietta Holt and was a lifelong resident of Newberry, FL and he graduated from Newberry High School in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Army. Donald earned a master's degree in vocational education and taught welding classes at the Lake City Community College until his retirement. He loved his church family at Archer Church of Christ, and was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma Nobles Holt. He is survived by his children William Donald Holt, JR, and wife Beverly, Donia Kay Holt Burgin and husband Robert, and Charles Anthony Holt and wife Shawn, four grandchildren, Robert Matthew Burgin (Korin), Stephanie Dawn Holt, Holt James Burgin (Laura) and Lauren Lynn Holt, and two great grandchildren Jaxson Tyler Burgin and Ronin Kai Burgin, a sister Gail Pruett and step dad John Witt.The family is deeply appreciative of those who cared for and those that visited our father at Ayers Health in Trenton, FL. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Newberry Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32660(352) 472-5361