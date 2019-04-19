|
BOYD, III,
WILLIAM (BILL) ELLIS
Mr. William (Bill) Ellis Boyd III, of Miami Springs and Gainesville, Florida, born on November 22, 1948 in Miami, Florida, to the late Janet Mickel Boyd and the late William E. Boyd Jr., passed away at age 70 on April 15, 2019 in the Lake City Florida VA Hospice Center. He graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1967. William made a career in the Air Force and proudly served in the Vietnam War as a aircraft technician. He was a 100% disabled Veteran and always had a big smile on his face. He also worked at the City of Gainesville Police Department as a records technician. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Craig Boyd. Bill had a passion for Sporting Clays, Skeet, anything outdoors and fishing. The burial will be private in Miami, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019