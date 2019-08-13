|
|
STALNAKER,
WILLIAM EUGENE
William Eugene 'Gene' Stalnaker, 63, of High Springs, FL, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice House in Gainesville, FL following a brief battle with cancer. Gene was born March 3, 1956 in Chatahootchee, Florida to Herbert Stalnaker and Margaret Suritha Green. He was a 1974 graduate of Santa Fe High School in Alachua, FL where he held several offices including student body president. Gene played varsity basketball where he served as a team captain. He also played baseball, football, and ran track. After high school Gene served in the United States Army for four years. He worked as a retail sales rep for Frito Lay for more than 20 years before retiring. He attended Impact Family Church in Alachua where he was known by all there as an enthusiastic worshiper. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, as well as fishing, kayaking, raising chickens and ducks, and watching Florida Gator Football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Stalnaker and Margaret Green, and a brother-in-law, Kirby Eland.
Gene is survived by; his wife, Tammie Stalnaker, of Gainesville; his daughter, Ashely Ottenga, and husband Edward, of Gainesville; two sisters, Leslie Morgan, and husband Mark, and Leah Eland, all of High Springs; one brother, Lee Albert Hall, of Gainesville; two granddaughters, Annabelle and Ava; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Impact Family Church. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.
Friends may sign the online guest book at
www.joepburns
funeralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019