BOGLE, WILLIAM FRANK
Sunday, October 13th, William Frank (Frank) Bogle died peacefully in his sleep in Gainesville, a town he loved for the past six decades. Frank was born in Nashville, TN and attended David Lipscomb College (Now Lipscomb University). In 1953, Frank married Lynda R. Cheek who was the love of his life for over 64 years. Together they had 5 children: Thomas, Jerry (who died in infancy), Kathi, Kim, and Timothy, but were also parents to hundreds of students, young adults and married couples across the world. These two teenage sweethearts, 'Frank and Lynda' are now once again united and now no person, no illness or time will separate them for all eternity.
Frank loved sports and for many years was a championship-level coach for football, softball and basketball teams based in Gainesville. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators 'in all kinds of weather' and was known around the country for his extensive sports memorabilia collection. Frank was also a musician and singer who begin singing in churches in his teens. In the 1970's Frank co-founded the Crossroads Singers who toured the US and recorded multiple albums. Frank was also a community leader serving as local president of the Kiwanis Club and the Jaycees. More than any secular activity it was his love for God and his church which ordered and directed Frank's life in his last decades. He was a leader and active member of the churches of Christ in the state of Florida and most recently was active in the Gainesville International Christian Church.
Frank will be remembered for his passionate love of people, especially those who were struggling or needed a helping hand. In the 1960's during a period of racial strife, Frank was on the front lines of bringing people of all races and backgrounds together, centered around sports, music and the church. He was decades ahead of his time in viewing men and women not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character. When other men of his generation were fleeing to the suburbs, Frank embraced diversity and spent nights and weekends bringing people together.
Frank is survived by his children, Thom and Gail (Kirby) Bogle, Kathi Bell, Kim and Oliver Rhoden and Tim and Jennifer (Corcoran) Bogle. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Bogle, son-in-law Dennis Bell and Lynda C. Bogle. Grandchildren and spouses are Mikell Dixon, Carolyn Ledbetter (Tim), Melissa Tulloch (Billy), Sara Ledbetter (Scott), Lauren Scott (Markus), Clay Bogle (Heather), Jeff Bogle (Leigh), Britney Wilson (John), Troy Bell (Lilly), Brad Bell(Carly), Alli (Jay) Bell, Amorette Bell, and 21 great grandchildren. Frank also loved dozens of others as his children, especially Randy and Teresa Scott, Mark and Nancy Sullivan and Sherwin and Debbie Mackintosh and all their children.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, October 19that 11am at the Campus View Church in Gainesville at 2720 SW 2nd Avenue.
Goodnight our sweet dad and granddaddy, thank you for making us better men and women.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019