Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
WILLIAM G. OWEN

WILLIAM G. OWEN Obituary
OWEN, WILLIAM G.
Mr. William G. Owen of Valdosta, GA passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at UF of Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was 59.
Born in Ocala, FL he had been a resident of Valdosta, GA for 55 years coming there from Warner Robbins, GA. Mr. Owen was a laboratory technician for Saft Battery Company and his hobbies were reading, hunting, and fishing.
Mr. Owen is survived by his parents, James Franklin and Jane Owen and brother James Ronald (Mary) Owen.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Cemetery, Inglis, FL with Rev. Billy Keith officiating. Knauff Funeral Home - Williston in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be given to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
