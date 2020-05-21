WILLIAM H. GREENE Sr.
GREENE, SR.,
WILLIAM H. 'DEKE'
Mr. William H. 'Deke' Greene, Sr. age 77, passed away May 12, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Mr. Greene was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1962, former member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, and employed as a Cement Finisher before his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967. Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Greene-Austin.
He is survived by his sons, William H. Greene, Jr. (Teresa), Gainesville, FL, Corey Greene (Monique), Gainesville, FL, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, devoted niece, Pamela Lee, Gainesville, FL, nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Graveside Service for Mr. Greene will be held, 12:00noon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Gardens East, Rev. Gerald White conducting the Services; burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Greene will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Tuesday at Graveside at 11:30am.
We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by the Governor as well as our Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings in Essential businesses, and social distancing.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
