STEHLING III,
WILLIAM (BILL) H.
William (Bill) H. Stehling III passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was born in Roslyn, NY, on August 30, 1955. He graduated from the University of Florida and was a resident of Gainesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Becker Stehling and William H. Stehling, Jr.
He is survived by cousins on his mother's side of the family: Linda (David) Girardin, Eve (Tom) Grady, Scott (Karen) Becker, Elise Becker, and April Harmon. Also mourning his passing are close friends Mark Mossler, Frank Anderson, Eric White, Gary Gray, Matt Smith, and Albert Stoddard.
No services are planned. Should one choose to honor his memory, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
or the University of Florida Foundation.
Arrangements were handled by Boynton Memorial Chapel.