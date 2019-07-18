|
|
HAYES, SR., WILLIAM
'BILL or JUNEBUG'
William Hayes, Sr., age 80, son of the late Timothy & Sallie Hall Hayes & Retired Maintenance Engineer of North Florida Regional Medical Center entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
Mr. Hayes was a life-time Member of Mount Nebo United Methodist Church (of Alachua) where he was a devoted Member of Choir #1.
The Homegoing Services will be held 10:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, William Ricardo George Sr., officiating. The Burial will follow at the Mount Nebo Cemetery (of Alachua, FL). Mr. Hayes will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Hayes' residence, 13919 NW 142nd Avenue, Alachua, FL, at 9:00AM.
Precious Memories will remain with his wife (of 60 years) - Betty Whitfield Hayes of Alachua, FL; children - Linda Hayes Miller (& Joseph, Sr.), Patricia Smith (& Sam), Michael Hayes (& Iris) and Lavenia Hayes James of Gainesville, FL, Deacon William Hayes Jr. (& Jennifer) of Portsmouth, VA and Wanda Hayes of Alachua, FL (Lorine T. Hayes preceded him in death); 14 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; sister - Diana Rucker of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brothers - Leonard Hughes (& Yvonne) of Gainesville, FL, Rev. Vernon Hayes (& Joanne) of Alachua, FL and Joseph Hayes of Buford, SC; sisters-in-law - Cassandra Hayes of Jacksonville, FL, Mable Reese of Gainesville, FL and Vinell Whitfield of Newberry, FL; brothers-in-law - Willie Whitfield (& Patricia) and Norman Whitfield of Newberry, FL; aunts - Ada Bell Hunt of Alachua, FL and Lucinda Hale of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
